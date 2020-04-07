Bhubaneswar: No COVID-19 patient is presently undergoing treatment either at SCB Medical College and Hospital or any other state government hospital, state Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said Tuesday.

Patients can go to those hospitals without any fear and hesitation. Doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff engaged to treat COVID-19 patients will not handle other patients, he added.

Informing about the condition of the patient undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Dhal said the patient was doing well. “His last collected blood sample has come negative for the virus. He will be discharged if he is tested negative in the second test as well.

People should now feel safe in general hospitals, both government and private, the health secretary said, adding the private hospitals have been instructed not to admit any COVID-19 patient and to refer all with flu symptoms to the special hospitals.

Indicating that the number of COVID-19 patients swelled in rich countries because they did not segregate novel coronavirus patients from others, Dhal said: “Odisha government is extremely careful in this regard as COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease.”

He said the state has, meanwhile, developed seven special COVID-19 hospitals where confirmed and suspected patients are being treated. Therefore, people should not be afraid that they will get coronavirus infection if they visit hospitals.

Dhal, however, suggested people use Telemedicine Helpline and daily 104 control room where doctors are present round the clock to guide. The people should not get panic over the pandemic.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said private hospitals have been asked to create separate COVID corner for screening of patients. If they suspect COVID in any case, they will need to refer it to exclusive COVID hospitals.

(PNN & Agencies)