Bhubaneswar: Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of the government on COVID 19 Saturday said that the state government is training a number of medical personnel from diverse sectors in fight against coronavirus.

“416 faculties and staff of SCB and 72 of MKCG have been given critical care training for COVID-19. Around 1600 Medical Officers and Staff of Directorate of AYUSH have been trained in basic COVID-19 management. Zoom Training of medical fraternity of all COVID Hospitals is being carried on,” he said.

He also added, “906 persons of four Dental Colleges including all Faculties, 3rd and final year students have been trained on basic COVID-19 management. As on 10th April, 1,17,279 ASHAs and AWWs have been given basic training.”

Meanwhile, the state government Saturday said that the total cases of COVID-19 touched 50 in the state with the detection two new cases Friday late night from the state capital.

According to the government, two female citizens who are said to be close relatives of an earlier COVID patient from the state tested positive Friday. These include a 35-year-old female citizen and a 23-year-old female citizen from the city.

A statement from the Information and Public Relations department Saturday said, “Case no-49 (35 Years Female) and Case no-50 (23 Years Male) are the close contacts of Madhusudan Nagar, Unit- 4, Bhubaneswar COVID-19 Case,”

The government claimed that it has tested a total of 3547 samples till Friday morning and found 50 positive cases in the state till now. It also said that 12 COVID patients out of 50 have also recovered from the global pandemic.

The government officials also said that out of the active cases most of them are asymptomatic and do not need medical intervention and hospitalization but have been kept under medical attention for better care and reducing risk of spread of the disease.

Based on the health conditions and associated risk levels, a total of 133 persons in the state have also been kept in hospital isolation.