Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday announced to come up with a dedicated telemedicine service for the citizens of the state amid lockdown imposed to minimise COVD-19 threat.

The government in their official media briefing Tuesday said the new helpline will be active from Wednesday 11am. The dedicated service will enable patients and information seekers to consult with doctors over the phone free of cost. This has been done to reduce the flow to hospitals.

According to the government officials, close to 300 doctors from the state have already registered with the government to render their services. The government has also started IVRS system linked to this number for consultation with the experts.

State Works Secretary Krishna Kumar briefed the media about the decision. He said, “In the 104 helpline we are receiving close to 14000 calls per day. We have now decided to have a dedicated telemedicine helpline. Ailing patients and information seekers can on this number (14410) for consultation with doctors,” he said.

Kumar informed the media that the patients will be asked about their symptoms, travel history and others based on which the doctor’s advice will be given. The telemedicine system has been developed by New Delhi-based entrepreneurs.

The system based on the details will prepare a database on the system. The doctors have been given mobile applications through which they can get more information about patients and suggest remedies accordingly.

A statement from the government on the issue said, “On the direction of the Chief Minister a dedicated COVID-19 Telemedicine Helpline-14410 is going to be launched to provide medical assistance to potential COVID-19 cases across the state. This is a completely free service and anyone who is suffering from COVID- 19 symptoms-cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty in breathing etc. can call the helpline.”

It also added, “On the appeal of the Chief Minister, more than 300 Doctors have already come forward to provide their services voluntarily in this fight against COVID-19 by registering themselves at www.bit.ly_IndiaTeleMed.”