Bhubaneswar: Stating that healthcare is the prime focus of his government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said the government is investing more than Rs 8,500 crore in the development of health infrastructure.

Patnaik said this while interacting with 786 newly-appointed doctors who were recently selected through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

He said that the state government is continuously strengthening the healthcare system by recruiting a large number of personnel in the last few years.

Appreciating doctors’ role in the current pandemic, he said that doctors have a special respect in society. “People admire doctors as Gods, especially when it’s a life and death situation. The current pandemic has transformed doctors into warriors. The doctor community has been in the fore front in the fight against Covid for more than a year,” the Chief Minister said.

Congratulating the young doctors, on virtual platforms, for choosing a life of a public servant and getting selected successfully as medical officers, Naveen said that it’s a landmark during their life’s journey which they achieved after years of sincere efforts and academic excellence.

“Your family is proud of your achievement. You are now a role model in your community,” he told the doctors. Speaking on the battle against Covid-19, Patnaik said that like rest of the world, Covid has taken a heavy toll on Odisha. There has been a lot of stress on the state health system.

Running high on the spirits of the medical fraternity, the state has been able to save many lives in spite of all the challenges of infrastructure, manpower and medical supplies, he added.

“The fight against Covid is far from over. You are all joining during very challenging times in the midst of the second wave of the virus. Even though the cases are coming down, we all need to be extremely careful,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said that Odisha is providing free healthcare and free medicines to Covid patients. Efforts are on to make Odisha a doctor surplus state and Odisha will achieve this soon, he added.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide quality healthcare to people in remotest corners of the state.

Interacting with the doctors, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian said, “Serving to the satisfaction of the poorest of poor is the underlying mechanism of good governance. Using technology to provide quick, effective service can bring the real transformation. Doctors should follow the CM’s motto- ‘every life is precious’.”

Speaking on Mo Sarkar programme, Pandian said that the state has a robust feedback mechanism which has been highly appreciated by the people. He advised the new recruits to work with empathy till the end of their career.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health, PK Mohapatra said that the Shri Jagannath Medical College at Puri will function from this year. Odisha will add two medical colleges each year till 2024, he added.