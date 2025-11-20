Bhubaneswar: A state-level meeting on ‘Strategising Dairy Development in Odisha Through FPO Development’ was held Wednesday at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), bringing together departments, financial institutions, private organisations and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to advance dairy-based rural entrepreneurship.

Representatives from 21 dairy FPOs across 12 districts participated alongside experts from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, KVKs, APICOL, NABARD, NAFED, Milk Mantra and other stakeholders in the dairy value chain.

Joining as the chief guest, OUAT VC Pravat Kumar Roul stressed the need for innovation-led growth. “Odisha must expand nomadic agriculture, adopt smart dairy farming and develop an Aadhaar-like identification for cattle.

We should also pursue GI-tagging of our indigenous cattle products to build a strong dairy identity,” he said.