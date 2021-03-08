Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Monday constituted a state-level task force to review and suggest measures to contain wildfire incidents reported across the state.

“The task force has been formed under the chairmanship of Sandeep Tripathy, former PCCF and HoFF, Odisha,” informed the Forest and Environment Department through a notification Monday.

PCCF (I/c PCCF), Odisha Jitendra Kumar is the member and convener of the taskforce. I/c PCCF (Wildlife) and CWLW, Odisha, Shashi Paul; DG, FSI, Dehradun, Pankaj Agrawal; representative of DG, ICFRE, Dehradun; head of Forest and Ecology, NRSC, Hyderabad; CEO, ORSAC and head, FITGC at PCCF office, Bhubaneswar, P K Mallik; secretary, Odisha Environment Society, J K Panigrahy and Bijay Agrawal, Baripada are the members of the task force.

The task force will review the ongoing forest fire incidents, causes and immediate containment, suggest measures for augmentation of existing fire management protocols including Geomatics based Fire Alert System, recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention, conduct post assessment of forest fire affected area, loss to wildlife, biodiversity and give suggestions for improvement of SOP for fire prevention and management in the state to prevent and restrain incidents of forest fire.

PNN