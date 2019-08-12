Bhubaneswar: Four years after a decision in this regard was taken, the state government has started the process to complete a revamp of the State Planning Board (SPB) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

At a meeting attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in June 2015, it had been decided that the government would revamp the SPB and develop it as a ‘Professional Think Tank’. But, the decision hanged fire.

After coming to power for the fifth time in a row, the BJD government now is working on a plan to give a new look to the planning body, sources said.

Planning & Convergence Minister Padmanabh Behera said the government has recently appointed chairpersons of all District Planning Committees (DPCs) to make the State Planning Board more fruitful.

As the process for restructuring of the planning body has already started, the government has not appointed its deputy chairpersons, advisors and other functionaries while appointing DPC chairpersons.

The state government is planning to restructure the body in line with the Niti Aayog. The SPB may have a few sub-committees on infrastructure, women empowerment, 5Ts, agriculture, education, among others. These panels are likely to be headed by politicians.

In past, the planning board hardly utilised its power even though formulation of policy guidelines for short-term and long-term annual plans and five-year plans is part of its terms of reference.

The last meeting of the board was held in October 15, 2007 which meant it has remained defunct for past 12 years and over Rs 1 crore has been spent from the state exchequer to meet its daily expenditure.

As per government data, Rs 36.59 lakh was utilized as TA to various appointees of the board while another Rs 71.96 lakh was spent as establishment and other expenditures.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP and Congress urged the government not to make the board as a rehabilitation centre for BJD leaders who were defeated in the last election or who were denied party tickets.