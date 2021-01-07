Bhubaneswar: After recording Rs 1.19 lakh crore worth of new investments since February last year, the state government Wednesday approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 6,443.32 crore.

The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued an in-principle approval to three major industrial projects worth Rs 5,358.24 crore while State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra cleared five industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1,085.08 crore.

These projects are in the metal and metal downstream, cement, refinery and petrochemicals, fertilisers, food processing and tourism sectors. The three industrial projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 4,631 persons in the state.

The HLCA approved the proposals for expansion of Yazdani Steel & Power Limited’s integrated steel plant from a capacity of 0.07 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 1.19 MTPA with an investment of Rs 2,415 crore at Kalinganagar in Jajpur. The project has the potential for employment opportunities for over 2,867 persons.

Shiva Cement Limited (SCL) will be setting up an additional clinker capacity of 1.32 MTPA and cement capacity of 1.05 MTPA at Telighana in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 1,523.24 crore. It will generate employment opportunities for over 600 persons.

The CM level panel also approved the proposal of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to set up development of crude oil terminal at Paradip. This project will bring investment of Rs 1,420 crore and provide employment to over 200 persons.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated the officials for reviving the industrial growth of the state amid the worldwide economic slowdown.

Before the HLCA meeting, the SLSWCA has approved a sulphuric acid expansion project unit with an additional annual capacity of 6,60,000 MT by IFFCO to be set up at Paradip. The total cost of the project will be Rs 400 crore. It is expected to generate employment for 21 persons.

PNN