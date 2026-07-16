Puri/Bhubaneswar: In a major initiative to enhance tourist safety and reinforce Odisha’s image as a safe and responsible tourism destination, the Tourism department, in collaboration with the Odisha Fire & Emergency Services and the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS), launched the ‘Surakshit Paryatak Abhiyan’ in Puri Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the campaign in the presence of senior officials of the Tourism department, Odisha Fire & Emergency Services, NIWS and other stakeholders.

As part of the programme, Parida distributed official licences to professionally trained lifeguards, recognising their successful completion of internationally benchmarked lifesaving training and certifying them to safeguard tourists and local residents along Odisha’s coastline and inland water bodies.

To further strengthen emergency preparedness and rescue capabilities, the Deputy CM also flagged off a fleet of modern beach safety and rescue equipment, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), rescue boards, rescue tubes, inflatable rescue boats, life jackets, communication devices and other specialised lifesaving gear. The equipment is expected to enhance beach surveillance, enable faster emergency response and improve rescue operations.

Addressing the programme, Parida said ensuring the safety of every visitor is among the government’s top priorities. She said the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) at Ramachandi has created a pool of lifeguards trained to international standards.

She added that nearly 200 lifeguards have received advanced training in surf lifesaving, open-water and underwater rescue, swimming pool rescue, CPR, first aid and emergency response, equipping them to handle emergencies at beaches and other water tourism destinations.

She said the campaign is more than a safety initiative and reflects the government’s long-term commitment to making Odisha one of India’s safest tourism destinations. The initiative aligns with the state’s vision of promoting responsible, sustainable and safe tourism while reinforcing Odisha’s reputation as a preferred destination for beach, adventure and water-based tourism.