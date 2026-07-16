Puri: Rath Yatra Pahandi ritual began Thursday with the ceremonial procession of Lord Sudarshan, followed by Lord Balabhadra’s Pahandi to Taladhwaja and Devi Subhadra’s Pahandi to Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath’s Pahandi is now underway as the Deity is being escorted to Nandighosa in the prescribed ritual sequence.

The procession commenced after servitors performed the traditional ‘Rath Pratistha Puja’ of the three majestic chariots, marking the formal commencement of the Deities’ annual journey from the Srimandir to the Gundicha Temple.

The Pahandi procession unfolded amid the resonant sounds of traditional musical instruments, including the ghanta (gong), kahali (trumpet) and telingi baja. Priests chanted sacred Vedic hymns while Odissi dancers welcomed the Deities as they embarked on their nine-day sojourn to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be their birthplace.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath and His two Siblings will roll on Grand Road of this seaside pilgrim town Thursday, as nearly two lakh devotees have already reached here to celebrate the annual Rath Yatra despite heavy rains, officials said.

The administration has made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and taken steps to tackle waterlogging along the route that the chariots will take.

Puri received a staggering 143.8 mm of rain on the eve of the iconic chariot festival, and the weather department issued a warning for downpour and thunderstorms for Thursday.

Special arrangements have been made to drain out rainwater from the Grand Road and facilitate a smooth procession, as devotees will pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along the thoroughfare from the 12th-century shrine to the Shree Gundicha temple, around 2.6 km away.

Devotees will begin pulling the chariots at 4 pm after the traditional chariot sweeping by Puri’s titular king Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati’s visit, a temple official said.

The temple town has been blanketed by a multi-layered security cover with the deployment of around 13,000 personnel from the state police, central forces, Indian Navy and Coast Guard, while special focus is on crowd control, traffic management and emergency response, the officials said.