Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is moving forward with its ambitious plan to revise the entire school curriculum from Class I to Class XII in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This major overhaul, announced by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond in the Assembly Friday, confirms that students across the state will soon transition from the existing textbooks to newly reformed learning materials.

Responding to a question from MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, Gond said, “The government has a plan to revise the textbooks for Classes I through XII in schools operating under the Department of School and Mass Education.

The implementation will take place in a phased manner to ensure a smooth transition, thorough review, and effective adaptation for both teachers and students.”

Gond further noted that the curriculum revision process is currently underway and will be implemented once the new content is finalised.

The initiative aims to modernise classroom learning, introduce timely reforms within the education system, and provide students with higher-quality academic resources.

Once introduced, the updated curriculum will impact every learner, from primary to higher secondary, ensuring that students across the state benefit from refreshed and upgraded textbooks. The transition, however, will not be immediate, as the government has planned a structured, phased rollout to ensure effective implementation.