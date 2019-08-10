Bhubaneswar: The state government has made budgetary provision of `6407.8 crore for various Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for the financial year 2019-20.

The state government made the budgetary provisions as per the recommendation of the 4th State Finance Commission (SFC) and 14th Finance Commission (CFC).

According to the budget document, `4579.73 crore has been allocated for PRIs– Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samities and Zilla Parishads while `1828.07 crore has been granted for ULBs—NACs, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

For PRIs, the government has made provision of `2681.59 crore as Central Finance Commission (CFC) grant and `1898.14 crore as SFC grant for the current financial year. Out of the total CFC grant to the PRIs, `2389.54 crore allocated as basic grant and `292.05 crore as performance grant.

Similarly, provision of `425.39 crore has been kept as basic grant for the ULBs for the current year while `116.98 crore has been given as performance grant. Both were recommended by the CFC.

As per the recommendation of the SFC, the state government is providing fund for street light, maintenance of capital assets, sanitation and water supply. The allocation amount to the PRI in the year 2015-16 was `2180.50 crore, which was increased to `2855.34 crore in 2016-17, `3037.72 crore in 2017-18 and `3715.46 crore in last financial year.

Similarly, the government has granted `1026.63 crore to the ULBs in the year 2015-16, `1246.29 crore in 2016-17, `1373.37 crore in 2017-18 and `1601.54 crore during last year.