Bhubaneswar: To boost maritime infrastructure, the Odisha government Thursday signed two concession agreements, one for setting up a captive jetty near Paradip and the other for the expansion of Gopalpur Port.

The agreements, which would entail a total investment of 18,654 crore, are expected to generate around 8,450 direct and indirect jobs.

The pacts were signed at Lok Seva Bhawan here in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with senior officials and industry representatives.

A concession agreement refers to a pact in which a government or public entity grants rights to a private entity to operate or manage a public asset or infrastructure for a specified period.

These agreements are common in sectors like transportation (roads, ports), utilities, and infrastructure development.

According to one of the agreements, JSW Utkal Steel Limited will construct a captive jetty at a cost of Rs 2,100 crore at Jatadhara Muhan under Ersama tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district, an official said, adding that the jetty is expected to handle 52 million metric tons of cargo annually and create around 3,450 jobs.

The second concession agreement has been signed between Gopalpur Ports Limited and the Odisha government for the expansion and upgrade of the port at an investment of Rs 16,554 crore. Once the project is completed, the cargo handling capacity will be 50 million metric tons. It will also create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs for about 5,000 youths, he added.

Majhi emphasised the state’s commitment to a public-private partnership (PPP) model to boost maritime trade.

“We aim to work in partnership with private players to transform Odisha into a leading maritime trade hub. Two new ports are also planned at Inchudi and Bahuda, and development of Subarnarekha and Astaranga ports is underway,” he said.

Majhi also said that the Gopalpur Port Limited (Adani Ports) and JSW Steel have global reputations in both port development and steel production. These two companies will usher in a new era in our port-led development sector, and 8,450 jobs will be created in the state through these two projects.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said port and jetty development plays a major role in the overall development of Odisha.

He said the state government’s objective is to identify many potential sites along the state’s coastline and develop non-major ports, jetties, fish landing harbours and other such facilities.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Gokulanand Mallick, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Department Hemant Sharma, JSW Utkal Steel Limited president Anil Kumar Singh, Gopalpur Ports Limited business head Sandeep Jaiswal and port director Padmalochan Rawal were also present on the occasion.

PTI