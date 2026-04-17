Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to strengthen healthcare delivery, the state government Thursday signed two major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at improving access to quality and advanced medical services across the state. The agreements were signed in presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The first MoU was inked between state government and JHPIEGO (Johns Hopkins International Programme in Gynecology and Obstetrics) to enhance world-class healthcare services in critical areas such as nursing, maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, nutrition and emergency obstetric care. The partnership is service-oriented and focuses on exchange of knowledge and technical expertise, without any financial transaction. Officials said the collaboration will support healthcare planning, policy-making, and implementation of global best practices tailored to Odisha’s needs. It will also strengthen medical education, training systems, digital learning platforms, and capacity building of healthcare professionals.

In another major development, the state government also signed MoU with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to improve healthcare services in Rairangpur and nearby regions of Mayurbhanj district. Under this agreement, a new 100-bed hospital will be developed at Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital with support from AIIMS. The initiative will provide specialist outpatient services, regular medical camps, dental and eye care services, and camps for infectious diseases. Additionally, telemedicine facilities will be introduced to enable remote consultations, and a streamlined referral system will be established for critical patients requiring treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mahaling described both agreements as landmark steps toward strengthening Odisha’s healthcare ecosystem. He said the initiatives would ensure better access to quality healthcare services for people across the state, particularly in underserved regions like Rairangpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Senior officials, including Health Secretary Aswathy S, along with representatives from JHPIEGO and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar were present during the signing ceremonies. These collaborations are expected to bring transformative changes in healthcare infrastructure, service delivery, and capacity building across Odisha.