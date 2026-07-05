Bhubaneswar: The State Government has suspended the distribution of Bhoodan land and the mutation of such land in favour of beneficiaries until further orders, citing concerns over non-compliance with prescribed procedures and inadequate verification of land records.

In a letter issued to all Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), District Collectors, the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), and the Directorate of Land Records and Survey, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Arabind Padhee, directed officials to immediately halt the allotment and mutation process.

The government observed that Bhoodan land was being distributed to beneficiaries without full adherence to the existing rules and without proper verification of the related land records.

It warned that such irregularities could lead to legal complications during mutation and inclusion of these lands in the Record of Rights (RoR).

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has, therefore, decided to keep both the distribution and mutation of Bhoodan land on hold until further instructions are issued.

Government has also directed registration authorities not to register any transfer or sale of Bhoodan land that had already been distributed and mutated in the past. The order has come into effect immediately.

Additionally, all District Collectors have been instructed to submit a verified and detailed report to the government within one month.

The report would include total land donated to the Bhoodan Yagna Committee, land already distributed to beneficiaries, land recorded in the latest Record of Rights (RoR) and details of land for which pattas have been issued in favour of beneficiaries.

Government has further asked RDCs, Collectors and other senior officials to ensure strict implementation of the order by issuing necessary instructions to Sub-Collectors, tehsildars and all field-level revenue officials.

The move is aimed at preventing legal disputes and ensuring transparency in the management and distribution of Bhoodan land across the state.