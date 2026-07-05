Dhenkanal: An adult male elephant was found dead in a forest in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district Sunday, with preliminary investigations suggesting the animal may have been killed by a lightning strike, officials said.

The carcass of the tusker, estimated to be 25-30 years old, was found near Bompa village in the Hindol range, they said.

A veterinary team conducted the post-mortem examination in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) in the presence of forest officials.

Officials of the Energy Department also inspected the site jointly with the Forest Department.

According to the preliminary findings of the spot inspection and post-mortem examination, the elephant is suspected to have died after being struck by lightning, officials said.

The joint inspection found no evidence of electrocution, such as contact with electrical infrastructure or injuries typically associated with electric shock, they said.

The exact cause of death, however, will be confirmed after the final post-mortem report and completion of all technical and departmental investigations, they added.