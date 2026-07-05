Baripada: Two police personnel were suspended and a home guard was served a show-cause notice Sunday for allegedly passing confidential information about a raid to a suspected cattle smuggler in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

According to a senior police officer of the district, a raid was conducted in the Jharpokharia Police Station area against the cattle smuggler June 13 under the directions of the Eastern Range deputy inspector general (DIG).

These three police personnel have allegedly helped the cattle smugglers to flee from the spot before the raid, he said.

On the instruction of the DIG, a departmental inquiry was conducted by the inspector in-charge of Jharpokharia Police Station. Based on the findings, the SP has suspended an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, both posted at the same PS, for allegedly helping the cattle smuggler, said Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Gochhayat.

Besides, a home guard, who was reportedly aware of the police station’s activities, has been served a show-cause notice, asking him to explain his role in the matter within 30 days, he said.

The SP has made recommendations to concern authority for his dismissal, the additional SP said.

Meanwhile, the Mayurbhanj police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest the cattle smuggler.