Bhubaneswar: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate two new train services from Odisha Monday — the Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express and the Puri-Koraput Express, officials said.

The inaugural ceremonies, to be held at Puri and Brahmapur, will also be attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, they said.

According to the East Coast Railway, the Puri-Koraput Express will be flagged off from Puri station at noon.

The new service will strengthen intra-state connectivity by linking the coastal region with southern Odisha. It will pass through key stations, including Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Balangir, Damanjodi and Lakshmipur Road before terminating at Koraput.

The Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express, a daily service, will be flagged off from Brahmapur station at 4 pm.

The train is expected to improve long-distance connectivity between southern Odisha and Gujarat, providing a direct rail link for passengers travelling to the western region of the country.