Jharsuguda: A family in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district was forced to transport the body of a deceased woman on a motorcycle due to “unavailability” of hearse services at the Mundrajora Community Health Centre (CHC) in Laikera block.

According to reports, after the death of Jamuna Chhatria, the wife of Naresh Chhatria, the family requested a hearse service to take her body home. However, hospital authorities informed them that “no such vehicle was available at the health centre.”

With no alternative arrangement, the family carried the body on a motorcycle to their village, Odiapali.

Jharsuguda Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Shakti Prasad Padhi said the CHC does not have a dedicated hearse and “arrangements were being made from another location.” Padhi claimed that the family of Jamuna Chhatria reportedly declined a post-mortem. She added that the “body was taken before the vehicle arrived.”

She further informed that an investigation into the matter will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is found.

The incident triggered outrage among local residents, who demanded that the government provide a dedicated hearse at Mundrajore Community Health Centre so that incidents like this do not recur.

PNN