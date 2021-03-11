Bhubaneswar: The state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department Wednesday decided to inoculate around 1 lakh elderly people per day in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The Health department Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra Wednesday wrote to all the district Collectors, municipal commissioners and others asking them to take steps to scale up the vaccination coverage for the senior citizens.

“I am to reiterate that the pace of vaccination drive for the elderly persons needs to be accelerated in all districts and urban areas. It has been decided to vaccinate one lakh elderly persons per day,” the letter from the health secretary to the district Collectors and other officials read.

The official also asked the district administrations to rope in the private hospitals to ramp up the ongoing drive of the vaccination against the highly infectious disease.

It also added, “You are therefore requested to take steps to enhance the pace of vaccination with special focus on activating private hospitals as Covid Vaccination Centres.”

Mohapatra also gave the list of total target and target per day for each district to achieve the total coverage of 1 lakh persons per day. The highest target of 8,413 vaccinations per day was given to Ganjam district which had a total target of vaccinating 3,89,471 people.

It was followed by Cuttack where the per-day target has been fixed at 6,256 as the total target in the district stands at 2,89,642.

PNN