Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday announced that the total COVID positive cases in the state has been confined to two while it has tested a total of 133 samples from suspected coronavirus patients.

Chief spokesperson of the state government for Coronavirus Subroto Bagchi said, “As on 12 noon Wednesday, 133 samples were sent for COVID-19 examination and reports of 129 samples have been obtained. Reports of other two samples are pending. No new positive case has been found. Thus positive case stands at two,”

He also added, “Health condition of two identified patients is asymptomatic and stable. They are taking normal diet supplied by respective hospitals,”

Bagchi said that 57 persons had come in contact with the COVID-19 patient and communication has been made with most of them. On the other hand the official said that a total of 4015 persons have been registered through 104 Helpline and portal, out of which most were persons who had recent travel history for foreign countries. The official also said 36 persons have been kept in hospital isolation.

(PNN)