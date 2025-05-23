Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government’s new excise policy will be announced by June 20, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said Friday.

“We are going to implement a three-year-long excise policy in a calibrated manner. We have formed several teams to study the excise policies of various states, and these teams have already started their visits. That is why the government is taking some time to formulate the new policy,” Harichandan told reporters.

A team led by the excise secretary is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh soon.

“After the team’s visit, the new policy will be announced, most likely between June 15 and June 20,” the minister added.

Previously, the BJD government had prepared an excise policy for each financial year.

While the new BJP government issued a similar one last year, it now plans to implement a policy that will remain in force for three years.

Harichandan also announced that the state government will launch a large-scale anti-drug addiction campaign across the state.

The campaign will involve students, communities, youth and women.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to launch the campaign on World No Tobacco Day (May 31), and it will continue till International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), he said.

Harichandan added that the anti-drug addiction campaign, including public awareness, street play, folk arts, essay and debate competitions, will be organised during the period.

It will be organised by the excise department in association with departments like Mission Shakti, Culture, School and Mass Education, Higher Education, and others.

PTI