Bhubaneswar: Rice bran, once considered not of much use beyond cattle feed and fuel in Odisha, is emerging as boon for the farmers because of the agri-technology popularisation initiatives of the government.

Therefore, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has asked the officials concerned to make demand assessment of rice bran oil and present availability of the raw material for promotion of small and medium enterprises in this sector.

Tripathy gave this direction while holding a high-level meeting in this regard, recently.

Considering the potential for production of rice bran oil in the state, Tripathy said, “Since rice bran oil contains immune supporting nutrients and unsaturated fat, it can be an attractive enterprise for young entrepreneurs.”

Proper assessment of market demand and economy involved in the trade will be a reliable guide for the young entrepreneurs, he said.

Outlining the Covid response revised policies, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) secretary Satyabrata Sahu said incentives like interest subsidy at 5 per cent per annum for 5 years on term loan from the date of commercial production, 75 per cent net SGST reimbursement for 5 years up to the limit of 100 per cent investment on plant and machinery are now available. Further, exemption of electricity duty up to contract demand of 500 KVA for 5 years, assistance for quality certification, employment cost subsidy and technical knowhow are also made available for the sector.

According to Industries Director Reghu G, “At present, 12 rice bran units are operating in the state. Out of them, seven are in Bargarh district while two are in Koraput district and one each in Jajpur, Khurda and Balasore districts.” Altogether Rs11.15 crore incentives/subsidies have been provided to the eligible units, he said.

Industries department’s assistant director MM Patra said this type of enterprise is quite rewarding. Around 800 mg healthy edible oil can be extracted from the bran generated from one quintal of paddy.

This oil is sold at higher price in market than that of the normal refine oil. There is potential for more such units through local entrepreneurs in paddy rich districts, Patra added.