Bhubaneswar: After making a field visit to schools in Maoist-prone Chitrokonda area (Swabhiman Anchal) of Malkangiri district, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Saturday, revealed his plan for development of cluster of quarters for teachers in the area.

Speaking to reporters here, Dash said, “During my visit to Swabhiman Anchal, I found that teachers are facing a lot of problems everyday to travel to their school. As there is no local teacher available there, teachers from nearby areas have been appointed in the schools and lot of time is being wasted on commute.”

“I have discussed with the Malkangiri Collector for construction of clusters of quarters for the teachers with provision of allied facilities to house 10-15 teachers in each cluster in Swabhiman Anchal,” he said.

The Minister said he was impressed by the interest of the people in Swabhiman Anchal towards education during his visit to the area.

Dash said that since there are no native teachers in that area. Teachers posted in these schools spend nearly three hours to reach the school and three hours to reach back home. To add to their woes, there are no houses available on rent in these areas.

“Our priority after my visit will be to consider construction of quarters to house teachers near the schools in this area so that the teacher need not waste valuable time in commuting. This would create a favourable environment for imparting education in this area,” he further said.

Dash said that he will be taking up the matter with the Chief Minister, who had announced Rs 10 crore for education in the area.