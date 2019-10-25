Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve quality education in schools, the Odisha government will soon introduce online attendance for both the teachers and students.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das said the system will be introduced on a pilot basis in a district and if found successful would be extended to other districts.

Das said the district for the introduction of the pilot project will be selected soon.

The minister was interacting with the media after chairing a reviewing meeting here, today.

The government, he said, also decided to develop 100 schools across the state as centres of excellence for which three schools would be selected from each of the 30 districts and the rest ten schools would be selected from various municipal areas of the state.

The focus would be on teaching of important subjects like English and Mathematics for the students of Class IX and X.

The minister said feedback diaries and PTA Diaries have been introduced. The School and Mass Education department today decided to introduce a five-digit helpline no (14417) for the convenience of the students.