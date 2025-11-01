Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set an ambitious target to provide irrigation facilities to 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land across the state by 2029–30, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Friday.

During his visit to the State Hydrological Data Centre, Majhi reviewed water levels in reservoirs and rivers, and examined the centre’s real-time monitoring system. He also conducted a detailed review of the Water Resources department’s functioning and ongoing projects.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the government is taking concrete steps to ensure water supply reaches the tail end of canals. “The Water Resources department will be transformed into a more efficient and smart organisation,” he stated. The State Hydrological Data Centre plays a key role in managing Odisha’s water resources using updated, real-time data. Majhi also inspected various subdivisions of the department and interacted with officers, engineers, and staff members. Expressing satisfaction with their performance, he urged them to work with greater dedication to achieve the government’s irrigation goals.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Anu Garg, Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Padhi, and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.