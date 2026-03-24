Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: A special statewide road safety enforcement drive launched by the Transport department under the direction of Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena is currently underway across Odisha.

The campaign combines strict enforcement with public awareness initiatives to enhance road safety.

During intensive checks conducted March 21 and 22, authorities issued e-challans to a large number of vehicles for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Notably, as many as 3,153 cases of driving without a valid licence were detected over the two days.

As per official data, 1,443 such violations were detected on March 21 alone, with notable numbers reported from Bhubaneswar-I (104), Jharsuguda (88), Balasore (78), Rourkela (78), Nuapada (68), Kendrapara (67), Keonjhar (62), Cuttack (51) and Rayagada (42). The figure rose to 1,710 on March 22, with Rourkela recording the highest (217), followed by Balasore (98), Bhubaneswar-II (92), Nayagarh (86), Bhubaneswar-I (77), Keonjhar (73), Nabarangpur (66), Nuapada (62) and Cuttack RTO (38). Apart from licence violations, authorities also cracked down on other traffic offences.

E-challans were issued against 3,157 riders for not wearing helmets, 1,558 for overspeeding, 188 for driving on the wrong side, and 282 for triple riding on two-wheelers.

Additional penalties were imposed for overloading in goods and passenger vehicles, as well as for carrying passengers in goods vehicles. Alongside enforcement, the department conducted several awareness drives across the state.

In Rairangpur and Barbil, responsible drivers were appreciated with flowers and chocolates.

A road safety awareness program for bus drivers was organised at Bonaigarh bus stand by the Rourkela RTO.

In Bhubaneswar (RTO-II), a free eye check-up camp was held, benefiting several drivers, including women motorists.

At the Jajpur drive, awareness campaigns were conducted with support from the police, including leaflet distribution, helmet giveaways, and screening of road safety videos.

Street plays featuring mythological characters like Yamraj and Chitragupta effectively conveyed safety messages, attracting public attention.

In Angul’s Banarpal area, awareness programs were held for drivers, and 62 first-aid kits were distributed along with guidance on emergency response during accidents.

The State Transport Authority has emphasised that road safety is a collective responsibility.

Citizens have been urged to strictly follow traffic rules, use helmets, carry valid driving licenses, and practice safe driving to help reduce road accident fatalities across the state.