Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged gangrape of a 34-year-old woman of Puri in Delhi, the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) Tuesday urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to initiate a probe into the ‘shame’ and share its report within 15 days.

OSCW chairperson Minati Behera said as the incident occurred in Delhi, the NCW and DCW have a pivotal role to play in conducting and monitoring the probe.

“This is a shameful incident. We have approached the NCW and DCW to take action against accused following a proper investigation. We have requested them to share with us the probe report within 15 days. I’m personally looking into the matter in order to ensure speedy justice to the survivor,” the OSCW chief said.

Odisha Police’s IG, Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW & CW) S Shyni arrived in New Delhi Tuesday, along with a relative of the survivor, on a direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Upon his return to Bhubaneswar from his home district Keonjhar Monday night, the CM had directed Shyni to meet the survivor at AIIMS Delhi, where she is being treated, and enquire about her health condition.

The CM has also assured the Delhi Police that the Odisha government would provide all support and fully cooperate with them to ensure proper investigation into the matter.

DGP YB Khurania spoke to the Delhi CP and enquired about the progress of the case.

Opposition BJD had alleged that the state’s BJP government was not extending any assistance to the rape survivor. The state government has said it has been following the case with all seriousness and sensitivity.

The woman was found in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi, October 11.

Some passersby found the survivor and alerted the police who admitted her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “During tests, it was found that she had been sexually assaulted. An FIR under Sections 70(1) [gangrape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the BNS has been lodged against unknown miscreants at the Sunlight Colony police station,” a senior officer from Southeast district of Delhi Police told Orissa POST Monday.

