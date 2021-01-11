New Delhi: Ahead of the nationwide roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine from January 16, several states said Sunday they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of the exercise. The states said they have identified the vaccination sites and have finished registration of healthcare and other frontline workers.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government has finalised 89 sites to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive. “The Centre has finalised around 5,000 sites across India. As per the directions of the central government, we have finalized 89 hospitals as vaccination sites. The first phase of vaccination will start from January 16,” Jain said. He added 40 government hospitals and 49 private ones will have a vaccination site each.

“The first batch of vaccines will arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday. In the first phase, health care workers will be vaccinated. Thereafter, frontline workers and those aged above 50 will be given the doses,” Jain told reporters. Teachers will be included as frontline workers, he added.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said around 4.5 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the state in the first phase. He informed data of 4,36,146 government and private sector health workers have been uploaded on COVIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) software by 1 PM Saturday. The first phase of vaccination will be conducted at 282 sites from January 16 onwards. Of them, two sites including Jaipur and Ajmer will be interactive.

“Rajasthan is all prepared for the vaccination programme… 3,689 medical institutions in the government sector and 2,969 medical institutions in the private sector have been identified for the vaccination programme in the first phase and 5,626 vaccination parties have been trained,” informed Sharma.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that nearly 11 lakh people engaged in COVID-19 duties, including health care and frontline personnel, will be vaccinated for coronavirus on priority in the state. About 16,000 personnel have been trained for administering the shots. He said the state had created a database of 1.2 crore people under four priority groups who will be administered the vaccine as per the Centre’s guidelines.

Rupani said six regional depots as well as other infrastructure, including cold chains, for the storage and supply of vaccine doses have been established.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will attempt to cover each and every person in the state.

“The vaccination drive will start from January 16 and we aim to cover each and every person under it. It will also be ensured that all guidelines of the Union government are followed during vaccination,” Adityanath said while inaugurating a ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela’ at Sankisa in Farrukhabad.

The Goa government has identified eight hospitals for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the coastal state where around 18,000 health care workers will receive the doses, an official said. As many as 100 vaccinations would be done at each of these eight facilities in a day, which amounts to 800 inoculations per day, Goa immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar informed.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he would be the first person in the state to be administered the vaccine during phase-I planned for health workers, if the central government allowed public representatives also to be covered.

“The first batch to take the Covaxin will be the healthcare workers, but if the Government of India allows us to take, I will be the first to get it as a health Minister,” Sudhakar told reporters during the inspection of the state vaccine store in his state.

Around 3.6 lakh health workers will be inoculated in the first phase in Andhra Pradesh, a senior health official said.

The Health Ministry held a video conference with officials from states and Union Territories Sunday to discuss feedback on the Co-WIN software. The Centre has said that Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive.