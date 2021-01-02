Bhubaneswar: With the economy started reviving, the state has recorded a growth of 20.01 per cent in gross GST collection (CGST, IGST, SGST & Cess) during December 2020 as compared to December 2019.

This is the highest growth rate for the month amongst all the major states in the country, said a senior government official.

The gross GST collection during December 2020 was Rs 2860.20 crore while the collection in December 2019 was Rs 2383.29 crore.

The State GST collection has also increased by 5.37 per cent during last month. The collection of SGST during December 2020 was Rs 765.26 crore against Rs 726.29 crore during the corresponding period of previous year.

Similarly, collection of IGST has been increased to Rs 965.75 crore in December 2020 from Rs 696.04 crore during December 2019, with a growth of 38.75 per cent.

However, the collection of GST from mining sector continues to be sluggish due to non-operation of many of the mines. The collection is expected to improve in the coming months with gradual opening up of most sectors in the economy as well as with increase in government expenditure in infrastructure projects and increase in public consumption, the official said.

The revenue from non-GST sources (petrol and liquor) of Rs 701.00 crore is also the highest collection during the current financial year for a month registering a growth rate of 16.72 per cent against collection of Rs 600.60 crore during December 2019.

CT & GST Organization has been focusing on increasing the tax base of GST with constant survey and registration. As many as 35,461 new entities have been brought under the GST fold in the current financial year (till December).

Besides, enforcement activities have been stepped up in order to increase the compliance amongst taxpayers and unearth fraudulent activities. Based on intensive data analysis and internal intelligence, the state enforcement wing has busted many rackets involved in raising bogus invoices and arrested 17 persons for their involvement in availing and passing of bogus ITC to the tune of Rs 970 crore so far, he added.