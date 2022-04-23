Kendrapara: Accorded the status of a civic body way back in 1869, Kendrapara Municipality, the oldest in the state, is still reeling from scores of basic problems due to the negligent attitude of the officials concerned.

Despite completing 153 years of its formation, the civic body areas are still in the grip of problems like encroachment, traffic snarls, electricity, drinking water supply, healthcare and waste management.

“More than 20 ponds have accumulated silt over the years. With mercury on the rise, unavailability of sufficient drinking water has added to the woes of the citizens. There is no provision for garbage collection and cleaning of the civic area on regular basis,” some residents rued.

Drains and ponds filled with garbage are becoming the breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby spreading vector-borne diseases.

“The Union as well as state government should give special focus on development and beautification of Kendrapara town,” irate locals said.

Amarabar Biswal, a local intellectual, said, “Kendrapara district has the second largest waterway of Odisha. Previously, transportation through waterways was going on in nearby areas of the town. However, it is slowly decreasing by the day.”

“It is sad that in 21 wards of the civic body, only two ponds are in usable condition. A number of water bodies including 20 ancient ponds, canals and Gobari river have been encroached upon,” he added.

The ponds and creeks in Kendrapara town can be restored under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, but the civic authorities are in deep slumber, Biswal added.

In a similar vein, a social activist Sheikh Sabbir said, “Smooth management of drainage and garbage is the need of the hour. I along with other residents have drawn the attention of civic authorities in this regard, but to no avail. Ponds at Mahipal, Baniamal and new bus stand need urgent attention.”

Main and service roads in the town have become narrow over the years due to encroachments, the activist claimed. Government lands on Gobari river embankment and Gobari canal are now under the ownership of encroachers.

On the other hand, utility poles are not removed during road expansion, thereby affecting vehicular movements. A second bypass road project in Kendrapara town, which was proposed much earlier, is still on paper, the activist expressed.

Kendrapara and Jajpur Notified Area Councils (NACs) were accorded municipality status at the same time. However, areas under Jajpur municipality have undergone a sea change, activist Sheikh Amzan said.

On being contacted, the newly-elected chairperson of Kendrapara Municipality Sarita Sahu said, “The town has witnessed many developmental works in the last few years. New roads have been laid, parks established and electrifications carried out. Apart from above, local issues in different wards have come to the knowledge of the civic authority. The process to bring Kendrapara town at par with other developed towns of the state will begin very soon.”