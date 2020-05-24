New Delhi: The Health Ministry issued Sunday guidelines for domestic travel. It advised the passengers to download the ‘Aarogya Setu’ application on their mobile devices. The Health Ministry also asked states to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

Asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days, the ministry said.

Guidelines for travellers

‘Dos and Don’ts’ shall be provided along with tickets to travellers by agencies concerned. The guidelines come after the Indian Railways last week issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1. Among trains that will resume services are ‘Durontos’, ‘Sampark Krantis’, ‘Jan Shatabdis’ and ‘Poorva Express’.

Also, after a two-month hiatus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

The Health Ministry said announcement about COVID-19 precautionary measures shall be made at airports, railway stations and bus terminals. The same will be repeated in flights, trains and buses.

Thermal screening a must

The states/UTs shall ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure. Only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus, the ministry said.

During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers or masks. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene. At airports, railway stations and bus terminals, required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken.

Treatment for symptomatic passengers

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility, the guidelines said. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities.

Those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the COVID-19 care centres (both public & private facilities).

