New Delhi: More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday. It also said that states and Union Territories will receive an additional dose of seven lakh vaccine in the next three days. The Centre has so far provided more than 18 crore vaccine doses (18,00,03,160) to states and UTs free of cost. Of these the total consumption including wastages is 17,09,71,429 doses, it informed.

“More than 90 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (90,31,691) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces,” the Health Ministry said in a release. “States and UTs will receive 7,29,610 additional vaccine doses in addition within the next three days,” the ministry added.

Also read: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine cleared for 12-year and above age group in the US

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.

In the strategy it is made clear that every month only 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre. The Centre would continue to procure its share of 50 per cent of the monthly CDL cleared vaccines and would continue to make it available to state governments free of cost as was being done earlier.