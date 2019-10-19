Bhubaneswar: The advanced treatment of using stem cells for treating Autism and other neurological ailments have come as a ray of hope for the people living with some of these ailments. Medical experts working in the sector claim that the use of the technology improved the lives of many.

According to experts who practice stem cell therapy, the results have been overwhelming. Many of the patients have either been able to fight a deadly disease with the help of stem cells while many have been able to improve their quality of lives by using it. However, the technology is still not used widely in state hospitals.

Medical experts claim that stem cells could be used to treat neurological disorders like Autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, brain stroke, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury, head injury, cerebellar ataxia, dementia, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis while it has also been used to treat cancers like blood cancer with the help of bone marrow transplant when assisted by stem cell therapy.

However, treatment of Autism with stem cells is a new developing sector where visible changes are said to have been reported among children treated with this technology. However, the advanced technology— which is now confined to only private sector— is a bit expensive.

“Autistic kids are usually treated with drugs for symptomatic relief, special education, occupational speech and behavioural therapies. In Autism, despite the best available medical and rehabilitative treatments satisfactory relief is still a far cry,” said Dr Nandini Gokulchandran, Head Medical Services, NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute, Mumbai.

Dr Gokulchandran claims that she has treated many cases of Autism in kids with stem cells which helped in overcoming their limited abilities. Under the treatment regime, an insertion procedure is undertaken followed by training to improve the skills and abilities of autistic kids.

Another neurologist, Dr Richa Bansod said that in India it has been reported that 1 in every 250 children have Autism and this number in increasing with better recognition and awareness of the condition. On the other hand, stem cells are now been used to fight deadly diseases.

Dr Joydeep Chakaborty, an oncologist and stem cell expert from HCG Cancer Hospital, Kolkata said, “Stem cells and bone marrow transplants are now being used to cure blood cancer in many cases. It is also widely used to treat blood disorders like Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia and others.”