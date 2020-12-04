Baliguda: In a shocking incident Thursday, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly tortured by her stepmother in Kandhamal district. In the evening, the victim was rescued by a team of ‘Childline’ and saved from further torture.

According to ‘Childline’ sources, the stepmother cut the cheeks of the minor girl with a shaving blade. The child has been identified as daughter of Dilip Digal from his first wife Narmada who passed away few years back. The accused woman has been identified as Parbati Kanhar.

Acting on a complaint of child torture, the ‘Childline’ team swung into action and reached Kampada village of Baliguda area and rescued the bleeding child.

It has been alleged that the woman regularly tortured the girl and it has been continuing for the past couple of years. Later on the ‘Childline’ team handed over the girl to the Kandhamal Child Welfare Committee (CWC) authorities.

Baliguda police has registered a case and launched a probe. Police have detained the accused woman in this connection.

PNN