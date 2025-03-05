Dubai: Australia’s stand-in skipper and batting mainstay Steve Smith Wednesday announced his retirement from ODIs after his team’s semifinal loss to India in the Champions Trophy here.

The 35-year-old, who top-scored in the match with a 96-ball 73, informed his teammates of the decision after the four-wicket loss on Tuesday night, according to a statement from Cricket Australia. He will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals.

“It feels like the right time to make way. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage,” he added.

After making his debut in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith evolved into one of Australia’s finest ODI batters, amassing 5,800 runs in 170 matches at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries.