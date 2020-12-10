Adelaide: India’s nemesis Steve Smith has said feels that Australian team’s batting depth would be hugely tested in absence of injured opener David Warner. The two teams are getting ready for the Day-Night (D/N) pink ball Test in Adelaide, starting December 17. The hosts will likely have a new look opening combination in Joe Burns and Marcus Harris. This is because of injuries to David Warner (groin) and in-form young gun Will Pucovski (concussion). Steve Smith said that India have the potential to trouble Australia without Warner.

“Our depth is obviously going to be tested with Davey (Warner) out and few potentially new players coming in. It will test us out no doubt against a good Indian outfit,” Smith said here in a virtual news conference.

“They (India) beat us out here last time. They’re a very good side. It’s gonna be a great series. Whoever’s in the team hopefully we will do our job and can have a successful summer,” the former skipper added.

Smith rated the Indian bowling attack highly. However, he felt that it’s not the ‘strongest’ without senior pro Ishan Sharma. The latter has been ruled out of the four-match Test series because of a side strain. Ishant suffered the injury during the IPL.

“They are a good (bowling) line-up. They’re pretty experienced now. Mohammed Shami has played a lot of cricket and so has Jasprit Bumrah. Both are quality bowlers. In the spin department, whichever spinner they use be it (Ravi) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja or Kuldeep (Yadav), they’ve all played a fair bit of cricket now.We have to be at our best as a batting group this summer, if we’re want to beat them,” Smith informed.

The series will see Smith face-off with Indian pace spearhead Bumrah for the first time in longer formats. Smith said the key against Bumrah’s awkward action is to be watchful all the time.

“I’m not doing anything specific. I think his skill set won’t probably change too much. We know how he bowls, he’s got a good pace. He’s got that awkward action, very different to a lot of people. So you’ve got to be pretty watchful all the time,” Smith stated.

Suspended for his alleged role in the ball tampering scandal, the former Aussie captain missed India’s last Test series. The Virat Kohli-led side won 2-1 to make it a first in Australia in 71 years.

“I watched it in bits and pieces. Yeah, it was difficult to be sitting on the sidelines, not being able to go out and make a difference. That was the toughest thing to me knowing that I probably could make a difference out there,” Smith pointed out.

Kohli will take paternity leave after the pink ball Test to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma. The couple is expecting their first child in January. Smith was asked whether Kohli’s absence will be an advantage for the Aussies.

“No doubt it’s a big loss for India; Virat is a world class player. But look, you have got to give some credit to him. I know how much he would love to have played here. But he’s also a human being, and he’s got a life outside of cricket and a family that’s starting. So credit to him for wanting to be there for the birth of his first child,” Smith stated.

Smith considers Adelaide Oval to be one of his happy hunting grounds. “It’s a place I’ve really enjoyed playing and got some fond memories of Adelaide. I don’t know what the crowd capacity will be, but there’s always great support. I’m looking forward to getting out there next week,” he said.

Smith was asked whether he would like to return to his old job of leading the side. He revealed that there have been discussions in the team about him returning to the top job again. This development comes almost three years after he had to step down owing to his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

“Discussions are sort of taking place. JL (coach Justin Langer) answered the question when asked about me and captaincy. There’s obviously a process that needs to be done,” Smith asserted.

“For me, I’m just happy to do whatever is best for the team and that’s the same going forward. I do whatever I can for the team,” the 31-year-old added.