Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested two persons Saturday from Tangi in Cuttack district on charges of smuggling brown sugar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ananta Sahoo alias Budhia, a resident of Rental colony under Nayapalli police limits here and Diptiranjan Barik alias Illu.

According to officials, the members of STF acting on a tip off conducted a raid and arrested the accused. They had in their possession 56 grams of brown sugar and one 9 MM automatic pistol, four rounds of bullets and a car.

A case (No 43/20) has been registered at Tangi police station under Sections 21(b) of NDPS Act, 1985/25 (1)(a) Arms Act. Later, the accused were sent to Choudwar jail.

Sources said, Anant and Diptiranjan have been involved in selling of drugs for a long time. They usually bring brown sugar from a woman in Balasore and sell it to consumers both here and in Cuttack.

Earlier, STF had nabbed two drug sellers from the Baramunda bus stand here. After interrogation of the two the STF came to know about Anant and Diptiranjan and the places they frequented. The STF then conducted a raid and caught the two red-handed.

PNN