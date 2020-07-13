Bhubaneswar: Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man from Palash village under Junagarh police station in Kalahandi district for possessing and selling unfinished precious stones Sunday.

Unfinished Ruby and Panna stones weighing 302.18 kg were seized from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar Meher, son of Rameswhawr Meher of Palash village.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of STF conducted a raid on Sujit’s house. During search operation, they stumbled upon four gunny bags containing 302.18 kg of unfinished Ruby and Panna stones kept in the house.

In this connection, a case (Case No-196/2020) has been registered under sections of 379/411 IPC r/w, section 12 of Odisha Mineral Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and Others (Unlawful Activities Act 1988).

Police have launched an investigation to track down others involved in the racket.

PNN