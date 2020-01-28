Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of state Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 301 gram brown sugar worth over Rs 30 lakh from their possession. The accused drug peddlers were identified as Sk Haidar of Arada Bazar in Sahadevkhunta police limits and Tanmaya Bhuyan of Police Line area in Balasore.

Acting on a specific intelligence, the STF carried out a raid near Hari Plaza hotel at Balasore Monday night. The team also seized Rs 2, 22,230, one motorcycle, mobile phone from the accused duo who was sent to judicial custody after the rejection of the bail pleas at the Balasore Sessions court.

Speaking on the issue at a presser, the ADG Crime Branch, Soumendra Priyadarshi, Tuesday, said the STF which is determined to end the illegal drug trade will continue its drive in the coming days. He revealed that the STF had also arrested five drug peddlers and seized 324 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 50 lakh January 20.

He said that the STF has been trying to trace the root from where the brown sugar is being supplied to different parts of the state.