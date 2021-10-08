Khurda: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized a live pangolin Friday morning following a raid carried out at a service road besides NH-16 between Gurujanga and Pitapalli in Khurda district. The STF has arrested two wild animal traders in this connection.

The STF got information from a reliable source that two men were carrying the protected animal in a car. They started checking cars on the road travelling through the area.

The two accused have been identified as Kailash Khosala, son of Rama Prasad Khosala from Tujung village under M Rampur police limits in Kalahandi and Chaitanya Bhatra, son of Jagabandhu Bhatra from Palapur village of Sirisahi panchayat under Papadahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district.

Following through search, the car (registration number OD-24 A-5569) and several incriminating instruments were also seized from possession of the two arrested persons.

As the two accused could not produce any valid document in support of possessing the live pangolin, they were arrested. The duo will be forwarded to court later in the day, the STF official informed.

In this connection, a STF PS case (No-34, dated 08.10.2021 under Sections 379/411/120(B) IPC and Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1973 has been registered. The live pangolin will be handed over to DFO, Khurda Wildlife Warden for safe custody.

PNN