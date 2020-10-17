Gunupur: At least three labourers, including two women, were killed and six others sustained critical injuries during a blast at a stone quarry near Okilaguda village of Jalatar panchayt under Gunupur block at in Rayagada district, sources said Friday.

The identities of the deceased and injured labourers are yet to be ascertained. But, according to local people, they were from nearby villages.

Sources said that the mishap occurred during blasting in the quarry near Okilaguda. As many as nine labourers were working in the quarry when the mishap occurred. The three died on the spot after being hit by stone pieces following the explosion.

All the injured were admitted to a healthcare facility in Gunupur, added the source.

