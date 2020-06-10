New Delhi: After the Union Law Minister criticised former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for asking questions over the Sino-India border situation, the opposition party, here Wednesday, hit back at the government and said while the Defence Minister was busy reciting poetry, the Law Minister was speaking on China.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) misplaced bravado had caused 75 per cent jump in incursion at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it said.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said instead of toughening its China stance, the government was bullying Rahul Gandhi and the opposition for questioning its failure on the national security front.

Attacking Gandhi, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said “Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter.”

During the day, Gandhi had again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the Sino-Indian standoff. Gandhi has been demanding a statement on the situation at the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” Gandhi tweeted a day after he traded barbs with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

IANS