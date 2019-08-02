The concept of reincarnation — the idea that old souls are reborn into new bodies — has existed for thousands of years.

Here is a list of stories of reincarnation that will probably give you goosebumps:

1. Murdered boy reincarnated.

A 3-yearold son told his mother that he liked his new daddy. Confused, the mother asked him why. He replied, “My old daddy was really mean. He stabbed me in the back and I died. But I really like my new daddy; he’d never do that to me.”

2. Boy is his own grandpa

Augie, the grandfather had died a year before Gus was born. The year-and-a-half-old Gus stated that he was his own grandfather. When he was four, he was able to identify Augie in family photographs, even though he had never seen the man in real life.

That might not sound like much, but it gets weirder; years before, Augie’s sister was murdered and her body was dumped in San Francisco Bay. No one in the family had ever spoken of this to Gus, and consequently, everyone was shocked when Gus started talking about his dead sister.

3. Past life as a fighter pilot.

8-year-old James Leininger of Louisiana began talking about aviation when he was just 2-years-old. His parents reportedly knew nothing about the subject, and were amazed when their little boy started displaying such an extensive knowledge of planes.

Their amazement turned to worry when James started having nightmares about being shot down by a plane with a red sun on it — a Japanese plane. He talked about having dreams and memories of being Lieutenant James McCready Huston, a World War II fighter pilot from Pennsylvania who had been killed in Iwo Jima more than 50 years earlier. Andrea, his mother, said that James would scream at the top of his voice, ‘Airplane crash, on fire, can’t get out, help,’ as he kicked and pointed to the ceiling.

Later, James told his parents that he had flown a plane called theCorsairfrom a boat called theNatoma. When James’s father decided to do some research, he discovered that there had been a small escort carrier called theNatoma Bay, which had been in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and that there really had been a pilot called James Huston. His plane was hit in the engine by Japanese fire March 3, 1945.

4. WWI veteran shot in the throat.

After developing a phobia of grey, rainy days, four-year-old Edward Austrian started complaining about severe pain in his throat. Whenever it hurt, he reportedly said that his ‘shot’ was hurting. When questioned, he told his mother that he had been in the trenches, in what she assumed to be World War I. He told detailed stories about his life and about being shot in the throat and killed.

Doctors couldn’t find a reason for Edward’s throat pain, so they took his tonsils out as a precaution. Eventually, though, he developed a cyst that no one could figure out how to treat. After he was encouraged to share more stories about his past life, the cyst disappeared. The doctors never determined the reason why.

PNN