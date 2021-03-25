Nilagiri: A pack of stray dogs Wednesday night saved a youth from a possible bear attack by chasing away the wild animal in Nilagiri town of Balasore district.

The video of the entire episode has gone viral in the locality.

The bear had come down from the nearby Swarnachuda hill and strayed into the Nilagiri town searching for food.

Unbeknownst about the presence of the animal, a youth was passing through the market riding a motorcycle. He came face to face with the wild bear. Seeing him, the animal came running towards him.

Before he could do anything, a pack of stray dogs came between the bear and him. Barking at the animal, they started chasing it before driving it away from the area.

The youth had recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone and later uploaded it on social media.

PNN