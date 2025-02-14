Sambalpur: Street vendors selling food on carts along the roads of Sambalpur is a common sight. However, this scene is set to change soon as the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is implementing an organised vending zone dedicated for street food in the city. Efforts have begun to relocate street food vendors to a designated, well-structured, and visually appealing area. As a pilot project, an exclusive food street in the style of ‘Khaogali’ is being developed near Jail Square in a “butterfl y design”. In the first phase, arrangements are being made to accommodate 16 vendors.

According to SMC Deputy Commissioner Subhadipta Mohanty, the construction of the food vending stalls is mostly complete, with only lighting installations awaiting completion. “The goal is to make the facility operational by the end of February. The project, funded under the Mukta Scheme, is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh,” he added. Once completed, food vendors operating along the road from Jail Square to Kacheri Square will be relocated there. Use of plastic materials will be prohibited in the market, and all vendors will be required to use two separate dustbins for dry and wet waste disposal, and maintain hygienic food handling practices.

Customers will have a one-stop destination for a variety of food items in a clean and structured environment. Dedicated parking facilities will also be provided. Initially named ‘Khaogali’, authorities have invited suggestions from residents for a Sambalpuri name. Proposals such as ‘Khayema Asa’, ‘Sambalpur Swaad’, and ‘Khabar Gali’ have been received. If successful, similar projects will be introduced in other parts of Sambalpur, authorities of the civic body said.