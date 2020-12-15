London: Britain’s capital will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday. This comes amid a ‘very sharp’ spike in COVID-19 cases here and its surrounding areas. A new variant of coronavirus is being identified as responsible for the ‘faster spread’.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the House of Commons that ‘swift and decisive action’ is needed. This is because the doubling rate of the deadly virus has hit just seven days in many of these areas.

Tier-3 restrictions, the highest level in England’s three-tier system, mean a near-complete lockdown. People will not be allowed to meet those they do not live with. Hospitality venues will be directed to shut except for takeaways and deliveries.

“A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in the UK. It may be associated with the fastest spread in the southeast of England,” said Hancock. “We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant. But no matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action. It is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out…We must act now to shift the curve… because when the virus moves quickly, we must move quickly too,” added Hancock.

The minister said that experts had identified over 1,000 cases with the variant, predominantly in the south of England.

“Cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas and numbers are increasing rapidly. Similar variants have been identified in other countries over the last few months,” Hancock informed. He added the World Health Organisation has been notified about the variant.

Hancock stressed that mobile testing and community testing is also being expanded, with another 67 local authorities getting community testing this week to help areas ‘move down tiers’ and return closer to normal life.

In reference to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout currently underway, Hancock said that thanks to science ‘help is on its way’, but ‘this isn’t over yet’.