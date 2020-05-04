Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday warned that strong action would be taken against persons who violate quarantine norms in the state. He said people returning home from outside the state must remain in prescribed quarantine and strictly abide by all government rules.

“People coming from outside the state must be in quarantine to protect themselves and their families and strictly abide by all rules. Sarpanchs will immediately notify the administration in case of violations. Strict action will be taken against the violators,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

The statement came after several reports surfaced about violation of quarantine norms by inmates in quarantine centres. He appealed to the returnees from other states to cooperate with the government.

He said COVID-19 situation in Odisha is under control and adequate arrangements have been made for returnees in different quarantine centres in the state.

While many Odias are facing this unprecedented situation with a spirit of self-sacrifice, the returnees should also discharge their responsibilities with the same amount of sacrifice, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken steps to protect every human life.

“Any conduct endangering the safely of others in the context of COVID-19 will be strongly dealt with as per the law. Our hospitality of returnees does not mean leniency towards the negligent. My appeal to all returnees to follow the laid down norms while in quarantine,” tweeted the DGP.