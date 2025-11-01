Jajpur: Tension prevailed in Panikoili police station area in Odisha’s Jajpur district following the death of a 17-year-old college student, police said Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Asish Kumar Pal, a native of Kendudipi village under Danagadi block in Jajpur district.

The student was found hanging in the college hostel washroom with the help of a towel late Friday night, police said.

While initial reports suggest it to be case of suicide, his parents alleged that their son was murdered.

“The college authorities informed us that our son was ill and he was admitted to Jajpur Road hospital around 3 am. When we reached the hospital around 5am, we found out that our son had already died,” Asish’s father Ajay Kumar Pal said.

“My son was a brilliant student and he was always good at studies. Besides, he was very strong and stable in mind. I am confident he did not die by suicide. He has been murdered,” Pal said.

When the news spread in the area, family members of the deceased, students, guardians and locals reached the hospital and accused the college authorities of concealing information.

A scuffle reportedly took place between police and the agitators.

The father has filed a complaint alleging murder.

“We have registered a case in connection with the incident and sent the body to Danagadi CHC for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter from all angles and the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report,” said a senior police official.