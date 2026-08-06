Bhuban: A Class VIII student died after falling ill at a government school here in Dhenkanal district Wednesday, with doctors saying the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report.

The student, identified as 12-year-old Mangaraj Sathua Mohapatra, was studying at the PM-SHRI Government School in Bhuban.

He reportedly became unwell while drinking water after having the midday meal at the school.

He was rushed to the Bhuban Community Health Center, where he succumbed during treatment, officials said.

Doctors said the boy appeared to have developed breathing difficulties, possibly due to a respiratory ailment.

However, they said the preliminary assessment was not conclusive, and the exact cause of death would be determined after the postmortem examination.

School and health authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report.